Bryan H. Hall Sells 15,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $418,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,444,417.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
