Bryan H. Hall Sells 15,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $418,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,444,417.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

