BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$144.00 at UBS Group

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$134.00 to C$144.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s current price.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.56.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$97.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.15. The company has a market cap of C$8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. BRP has a 1 year low of C$52.17 and a 1 year high of C$119.68.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Analysts predict that BRP will post 8.4982574 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.