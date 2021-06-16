BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 111,620 shares.The stock last traded at $78.25 and had previously closed at $79.95.

DOOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get BRP alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 39.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $323,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 13.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 19.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 326,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 89,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.