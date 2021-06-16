Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,548 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

