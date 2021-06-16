Brokers Set Expectations for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VCTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of VCTR opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,005,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.