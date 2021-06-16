Brokers Set Expectations for Corus Entertainment’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corus Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$358.30 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.