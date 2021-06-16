Brokerages Set Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Target Price at $11.25

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several research firms recently commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of UNIT stock remained flat at $$10.92 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,903. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 243,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 186,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

