Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Price Target at $65.06

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. 18,903,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,945,773. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,066,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.