Brokerages Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) PT at $34.29

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $4,085,129,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,568,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,567,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,660,000.

SGFY opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

