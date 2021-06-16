Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Target Price at $45.87

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $287,980,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. 37,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

