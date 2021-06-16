Brokerages Set Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Target Price at $30.00

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Akouos by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Akouos by 458.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akouos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Akouos by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

