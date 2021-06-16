Brokerages Expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will announce sales of $140.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $143.00 million. PQ Group posted sales of $359.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $563.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.02 million to $569.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $609.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600.25 million to $626.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of PQG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. 205,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,285. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.80. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PQ Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in PQ Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.