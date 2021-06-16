Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.19). Codexis reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,885 shares of company stock worth $2,053,803 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 28.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Codexis by 208.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 686.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 143,396 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Codexis by 92.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 213,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

