Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

ADAP traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 2,663,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,062. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $643.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.19. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,210 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,523 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,717 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.