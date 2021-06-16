Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.02). Upwork posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.34. 33,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.55. Upwork has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.88 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,865 shares of company stock worth $2,996,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.