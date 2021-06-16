Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report sales of $237.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.26 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $335.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $201,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $34,357.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,946.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TNET traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. 205,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,691. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.