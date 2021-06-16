Brokerages Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NYSE:NEX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.39. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

