Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce $60.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the highest is $70.30 million. Limoneira reported sales of $53.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $177.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $191.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $207.22 million, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $217.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

Several research firms have commented on LMNR. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 1,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.59 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.40. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $217,036.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,571.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,269 shares of company stock worth $94,114 over the last ninety days. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Limoneira by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

