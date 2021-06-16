Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post sales of $107.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $79.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $458.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $465.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $474.92 million, with estimates ranging from $465.10 million to $479.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

HCCI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 59,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,983. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.76 million, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

