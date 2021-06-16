Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.87. 207,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,690. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

