Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 6,925 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 52.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 574,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $128.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.30. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.