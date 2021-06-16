Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 21,934 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,934 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,995. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

