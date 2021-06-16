Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 80,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,270,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,010,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 31,851.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,256,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

NYSE:VALE opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

