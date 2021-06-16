Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

MNRL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $831,552.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,627 shares of company stock worth $9,450,948 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,883,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 98,777 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.