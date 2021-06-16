Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the May 13th total of 260,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTWN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 20,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,137. Bridgetown has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

