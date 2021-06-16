Brent Frei Sells 49,900 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,726,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. 1,037,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,351. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 117.9% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Smartsheet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

