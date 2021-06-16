Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $303.00

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 303 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.95), with a volume of 70241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69. The firm has a market cap of £95.88 million and a PE ratio of 22.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 232.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Braemar Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other news, insider Nigel Payne acquired 6,400 shares of Braemar Shipping Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

