Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 251.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after buying an additional 1,367,819 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 313,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 69,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.42. 250,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,445,419. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

