Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 4,733.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE BCS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 111,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,927,749. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.