Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM stock remained flat at $$23.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,790. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.