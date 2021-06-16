Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 150 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 90,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $862,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.11. The company had a trading volume of 797,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,471,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $237.35 and a 1 year high of $344.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

