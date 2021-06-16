Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,592 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,038. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

