BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.15

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 81634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of BP by 5.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in BP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

