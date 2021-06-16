BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

NYSE:BPMP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 305,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,443. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after buying an additional 4,995,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 659,626 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

