BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.52 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-0.760 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,834. BOX has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

