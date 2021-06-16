Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62,250 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $54,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $3,327,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 77,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,869. The company has a market cap of $317.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.30 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

