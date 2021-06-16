Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 24,770 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,031,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,770 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $40,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vertiv by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 74,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,475. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

