Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $30.44 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $30,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Timken by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

TKR stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. 6,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.86. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $3,148,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at $26,937,274.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

