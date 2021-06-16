Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 766,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,225,000 after acquiring an additional 57,759 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 283,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

