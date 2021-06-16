Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises approximately 2.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $81,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $139,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after acquiring an additional 221,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,732,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.79. 2,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,656. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $457.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

