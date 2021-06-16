Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 690,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,305 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $61,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $88.29. 8,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

