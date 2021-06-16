Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 355,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2,415.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD remained flat at $$25.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 93,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

