Botty Investors LLC Takes $896,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

Shares of COP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 347,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,943,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.