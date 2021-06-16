Botty Investors LLC Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,816. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.