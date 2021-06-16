Botty Investors LLC Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,816. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.