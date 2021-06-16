Botty Investors LLC Has $116,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $161,125,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,516.97. 33,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,537.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,363.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

