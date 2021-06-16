Botty Investors LLC Buys 2,895 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. 68,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.01. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

