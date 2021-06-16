Botty Investors LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 433,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. 69,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,003. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,551 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.