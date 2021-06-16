Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Boston Scientific worth $796,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 58,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,729. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,107. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

