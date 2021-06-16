BoringDAO (BOR) Price Tops $376.60 on Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $39.56 million and $1.44 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $376.60 or 0.00970088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00761146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.19 or 0.07738427 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,032 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

