Bondly (BONDLY) One Day Volume Tops $736,929.00

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Bondly has a total market cap of $14.71 million and approximately $736,929.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.56 or 0.00759582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00083331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.34 or 0.07719280 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

